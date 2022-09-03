Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $261.38

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.38 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 316.60 ($3.83). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 314 ($3.79), with a volume of 1,902,906 shares traded.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,098.62.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

