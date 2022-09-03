Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 345 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $80.78 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $80.35 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.