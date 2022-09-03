Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 210 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.