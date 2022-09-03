Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,312 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $199.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

