Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

