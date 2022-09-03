Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

