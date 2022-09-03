Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases New Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after buying an additional 207,336 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $7,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Inter Parfums by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,469 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

