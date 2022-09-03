Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

