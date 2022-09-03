Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.07% of Perrigo worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.74 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.