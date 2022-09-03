Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.32% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOUT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

Shares of JOUT opened at $59.28 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $602.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

