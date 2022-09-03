Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,036 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

