Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Trading Down 1.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO opened at $173.84 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

