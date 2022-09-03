Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys Shares of 10,753 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,469 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.2 %

IPAR stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

