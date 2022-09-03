Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 39 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $339.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day moving average is $401.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

