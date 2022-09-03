Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

DE opened at $362.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.66. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

