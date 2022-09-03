Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) One Day Volume Tops $10,992.00

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Baby Saitama Inu has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Baby Saitama Inu has a total market capitalization of $711,720.24 and approximately $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
About Baby Saitama Inu
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Buying and Selling Baby Saitama Inu
