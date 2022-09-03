Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,992.00

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Baby Saitama Inu has a market capitalization of $711,720.24 and approximately $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baby Saitama Inu has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.

About Baby Saitama Inu

Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Saitama Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

