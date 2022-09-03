Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €4.80 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.25. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of €6.57 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

