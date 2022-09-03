Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $9.32 on Monday. Azul has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,513,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Azul by 4.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 72,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 1.5% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,242,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

