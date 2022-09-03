Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.56.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

