Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $353.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.