AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Purchased by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,406,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,086 shares during the period. AvePoint accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 406,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,422. The company has a market capitalization of $804.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

