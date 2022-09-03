AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,164.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,120.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,189.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,066.31. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,508.86 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.