Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Acquires A$500,112.00 in Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Phillip Britt bought 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,112.00 ($349,728.67).
Aussie Broadband Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
About Aussie Broadband
Featured Articles
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.