Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Acquires A$500,112.00 in Stock

Sep 3rd, 2022

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABBGet Rating) insider Phillip Britt bought 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,112.00 ($349,728.67).

Aussie Broadband Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Aussie Broadband

(Get Rating)

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in two segments, Residential and Business. The company offers national broadband network (NBN) services to residential, small business, and large business/ enterprise customers. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including VoIP, mobile plans and headsets, and entertainment bundles.

Featured Articles

