AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,127 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

T stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 36,489,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,929,504. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.