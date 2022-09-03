ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

ATI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATI opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. ATI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATI will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $533,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

