ASYAGRO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Million (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, ASYAGRO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ASYAGRO has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASYAGRO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008713 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002733 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ASYAGRO
ASYAGRO (ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io.
ASYAGRO Coin Trading
