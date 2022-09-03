Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

