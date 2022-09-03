Arteris (AIP) and The Competition Financial Review

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Arteris to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arteris and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Arteris alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million -$23.38 million -7.68 Arteris Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 19.41

Arteris’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Arteris Competitors 1654 7673 16103 576 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arteris and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Arteris presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 219.50%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -53.75% -78.89% -25.11% Arteris Competitors -59.16% -14.81% 0.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arteris competitors beat Arteris on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.