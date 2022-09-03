Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Trading Down 1.2%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

