Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $82,793.49 and $101.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.04 or 0.07825179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00026815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00163100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00305514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00776366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00593470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001173 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,457,369 coins and its circulating supply is 14,412,826 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

