Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $3.45. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 21,310 shares traded.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

(Get Rating)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.