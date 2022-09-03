Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $103.27 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00095099 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021023 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00259723 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021394 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002664 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
