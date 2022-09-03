Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Holdings Lowered by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,030 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

