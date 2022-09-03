ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.44.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ArcBest stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,083,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

