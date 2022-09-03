Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.84. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 226,390 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $218,493.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,157.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $38,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $218,493.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,157.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

