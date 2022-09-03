Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

