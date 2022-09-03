Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Down 7.0% in August

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $9,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,992,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

