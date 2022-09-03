APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 58,200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $91,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 123.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

ADP stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

