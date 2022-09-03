APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 250,630 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,084,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250,630 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $157,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,604,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,548,000 after purchasing an additional 912,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.