APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 135,196 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,844,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,196 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $104,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

