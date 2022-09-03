APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248,169 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of General Electric worth $96,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $77,968,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $57,062,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $72.43 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

