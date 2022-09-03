APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 32,100 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.30% of Discover Financial Services worth $82,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

