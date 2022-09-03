APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $88,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 862,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $67.69 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

