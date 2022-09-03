APG Asset Management N.V. Has $87.97 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,788 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.21% of Exelon worth $87,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

