APG Asset Management N.V. Has $160.59 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 327,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Gilead Sciences worth $160,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

