APG Asset Management N.V. Has $115.43 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,182 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 104,937 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.36% of Electronic Arts worth $115,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

