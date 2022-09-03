APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $102,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $259.88 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $298.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $223.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

