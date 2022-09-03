ApeSwap Finance Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

