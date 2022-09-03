Anson Funds Management LP Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

